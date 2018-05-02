Golden State Killer vs East Area Rapist: What's in the name?

One of the most prolific and sadistic of American serial killers has gone by a number of different names in the 40-plus years since his first crimes in the Sacramento area.

The names reflect the areas and methods of his crimes as they evolved over time.

Now, with Joseph James DeAngelo suspected of being said serial killer, many monikers are being thrown around.

Below is a brief explanation of each of the names, mostly drawn from writings by Michelle McNamara who wrote the best-seller "I'll Be Gone in the Dark: One Woman's Obsessive Search for the Golden State Killer" prior to her unexpected death in 2016.

East Area Rapist:

So-called because he committed his first known crimes in the eastern part of Sacramento County.

Golden State Killer:

McNamara coined the “Golden State Killer” moniker, explaining in a September 2014 post on her true crime website that although some felt the name glamorized the killer, she felt that its "jarring juxtaposition" was apt, and in any case, more descriptive of the way he terrorized a wide swath of the state.

Diamond Knot Killer:

From the murders of Charlene and Lyman Smith in Ventura, in which the killer tied up the couple with a diamond knot, an unusual knot used by sailors and interior designers for its decorative appearance, according to a Los Angeles Magazine story by McNamara.

Original Night Stalker:

A string of similar crimes in Southern California in the early 1980's was attributed to a killer dubbed the ‘Night Stalker.’ For some reason, serial killer Richard Ramirez was given the same name after his killing spree in the 1980's, and at that time the first killer became known as the ‘Original Night Stalker.’

Story courtesy of abc10.com.

