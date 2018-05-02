Raising Trout: Fishing for a story, Shawn ends up at Lake Cuyamaca

LAKE CUYAMACA (NEWS 8) - For the first time in its history, Lake Cuyamaca is getting ready to release hundreds of trout that were raised on site.

Lake staff decided to save money by cutting out the middle man and farming themselves.

Lake Cuyamaca used to be the Mecca as far as trout fishing. The lake is an Alpine oasis at 4,600 feet, and it attracts wildlife across the west.

Lake Cuyamaca is open seven days a week for boating and camping.

