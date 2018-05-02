Do The Math: San Diego's oldest high school is Our Lady of Peace - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Do The Math: San Diego's oldest high school is Our Lady of Peace



SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Perched high on a cliff top above Mission Valley, many San Diegans have never stepped foot inside the walls of San Diego's oldest high school.

In Wednesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff visits the Academy of Our Lady of Peace.

The school says 100 percent of their graduates pursue a higher education.

For more information on the Academy of Our Lady of Peace, click here.

