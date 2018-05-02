Suspect jailed in sexual assault attempt at hotel in Old Town

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A parolee was back behind bars Wednesday for allegedly pulling a gun on a woman in a public restroom at an Old Town hotel and trying to sexually assault her, authorities reported.



Jason Lee Jones, 31, was arrested early Tuesday evening, about six hours after the victim was attacked at the Hilton Garden Inn in the 4200 block of Taylor Street.



The woman was in a public ladies' room at the hotel near Presidio Park shortly before 12:30 p.m. when a muscular man in a long-sleeve fitted T- shirt and navy-blue deck shoes confronted her, threatened her with a gun and tried to force himself on her, according to San Diego police.



The unnamed victim was able to break free, run to the lobby and summon help as the assailant fled in an unknown direction, Detective Sgt. Geoffrey DeCesari said. She reported no injuries.



Police fanned out through the busy area and searched through the afternoon for the assailant. Just after 6 p.m., a 911 caller reported spotting someone matching his description at Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. Officers went there and arrested the suspect, later identified as Jones, without incident.



Jones was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault, false imprisonment, indecent exposure and other charges. He was being held without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday

