New ‘Extreme Cut Out’ jeans for $168 spark confusion on Twitter

Summer is just around the corner and women are beginning to fold away their jeans in preparation for the warmer weather.
But for those of you who prefer to wear jeans all year round, a simple $168 can buy you these “Extreme Cut Out” jeans by the Los Angeles based designer Carmar.
The relax fit, high rise jeans even boast pockets easily visible thanks to the “large statement cutouts" on the front and back, as described by the designer’s website.
Of course, people on Twitter had their own thoughts on this new fashion trend.
When you want to go to the beach but denim is life. #carmar https://t.co/Jun6E3Uhwq— Alistaire Ong (@MaybeAlistaire) May 1, 2018
These pockets are expensive! https://t.co/x0o4BdOFlc— denise szostek (@poppypennies) May 1, 2018
I guess it's like you want to show off but you got your jeans on... ?????? #WTF— BHARAT MAHESHWARI (@BharatMaheshw16) May 1, 2018
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.