Flames tear through home in Jamul

JAMUL (CNS) - Firefighters needed about two hours overnight to knock down flames that gutted a large garage outside a home in Jamul, authorities said Thursday.



The blaze, which erupted around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, was initially reported as a garage fire that spread to a home, but it was later determined that a roughly 1,600-square-foot garage was the only structure that burned, Cal Fire San Diego spokesman Isaac Sanchez said. The flames did not spread to the nearby home, but gutted the four-bay garage on the property in the 14000 block of Hillside Drive.



Fire crews were met with heavy flames and smoke when they arrived but knocked down the blaze by 1:15 a.m. Thursday, Sanchez said. Some crews were still on scene as of 7 a.m. monitoring the scene for hot spots and flare ups.



The large outbuilding had "lots of capacity" and there was "really heavy fuel loading" in the form of equipment and other items, Sanchez said. It wasn't immediately known if any vehicles were parked inside the garage.



No injuries were reported, and sheriff's officials are investigating the cause of the flames, Sanchez said. There was no immediate estimate available as to the cost of the damage.