Beyond Bullying: Everyone can unlearn hate

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - We live in a time where it feels like incivility and hate are at an all-time high. What can we as individuals do to change this?

Political commenter and author, Sally Kohn set out to discover just that and wrote it all in her book, Opposite of Hate: A Field Guide to Repairing Our Humanity.

Kohn will be at the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture on May 3rd from 7-8 pm for a conversation with Joel Day, Ph.D. Executive Director of the City of San Diego's Human Relations Commission & International Affairs Board.

The event will be free to the public, but you will need a ticket. Tickets can be requested here.

Sally Kohn joined Morning Extra to talk about the issue of hate in our country and talks about what you can expect at the speaking event.

Interested in learning more on this subject? There will be an activism fair held right before the event at the San Diego Center for Jewish Culture

