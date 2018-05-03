Public memorial held for San Diego Police Department officers - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Public memorial held for San Diego Police Department officers

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Alicia Summers, Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Many gathered Thursday to pay tribute to those who serve and protect - and made the ultimate sacrifice.

A public memorial ceremony was held for San Diego police officers who have died in the line of duty over the 129-year history of the municipal law enforcement agency.

"We remember them; we want to keep them in our thoughts and prayers," said SDPD Lt. Brent Williams. "We want the families to know that we still think of them and we miss them. So, this is just one way that we remember them annually."

The ceremony was held at the San Diego Police headquarters in its north courtyard.

On Wednesday, all county law enforcement agencies also paid tribute to those killed in the line of duty.

RELATED COVERAGE

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.