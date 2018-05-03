Public memorial held for San Diego Police Department officers

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Many gathered Thursday to pay tribute to those who serve and protect - and made the ultimate sacrifice.

A public memorial ceremony was held for San Diego police officers who have died in the line of duty over the 129-year history of the municipal law enforcement agency.

"We remember them; we want to keep them in our thoughts and prayers," said SDPD Lt. Brent Williams. "We want the families to know that we still think of them and we miss them. So, this is just one way that we remember them annually."

The ceremony was held at the San Diego Police headquarters in its north courtyard.

On Wednesday, all county law enforcement agencies also paid tribute to those killed in the line of duty.

Happening now. Huge memorial service honoring and remembering all of the San Diego Police officers killed while protecting our local communities. @CBS8 @News8 #downtown #policeheadquarters pic.twitter.com/7IyhynU6Ng — Alicia Summers (@AliciaNews8) May 3, 2018

We are just under an hour away from the start of the San Diego Police Officer Memorial Ceremony. Today we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice. You can view the event live on our San Diego Police Department Facebook Account. pic.twitter.com/pkqAhXMI9t — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) May 3, 2018

