Upcoming Mama's Day culinary event to benefit Mama's Kitchen

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Mama's Day returns next week on Friday, May 11.

The annual culinary event raises money to help Mama's Kitchen it its mission to deliver three hot, nutritional meals a day, seven days a week and free of charge to local women, men and children vulnerable to hunger due to HIV, cancer or other critical illnesses.

The event is held the Friday before Mother's Day and features chefs from San Diego restaurants, hotels and catering companies preparing samples for around 600 guests.

In 2017, Mama’s Day raised $178,900, which provided 56,794 home-delivered meals.

Sam the Cooking Guy along with participating chefs stopped by Morning Extra with details on this year's event.