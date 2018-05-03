Zevely Zone: Escondido sisters skate into dream career together - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Zevely Zone: Escondido sisters skate into dream career together

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — "Disney on Ice: Frozen" is returning to San Diego with two familiar faces who always dreamed of traveling the world.

In Thursday's Zevely Zone, Jeff meets skating sisters from Escondido.

You can see the sisters perform in "Disney on Ice" at the Valley View Casino Center. The show runs Thursday through Sunday.

