District attorney candidates debate at forum

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - The two candidates for District Attorney squared off in a debate Thursday night in Chula Vista. 

Incumbent Summer Stephan is being challenged by San Diego County Deputy Public Defender, Genevieve Jones-Wright. 

News 8's Richard Allyn reports from Chula Vista with the issues discussed during the forum. 

