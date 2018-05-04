NASA rocket to Mars launching from West Coast

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - People living on the West Coast very rarely get to see a NASA rocket blast off into space.

That all changes this Saturday when NASA's InSight spacecraft will be the first spacecraft to launch to another planet from the West Coast!

In less than 48 hours, I head to #Mars. Miss my launch news briefing? Watch the archived webcast: https://t.co/HGd9VKeXJE



Have questions about launch? See: https://t.co/DZ8GsDTfGc pic.twitter.com/gcKuN2N2wU — NASAInSight (@NASAInSight) May 4, 2018

The United Launch Alliance Atlas V 401 rocket lift off will take place at Vandenberg Air Force Base at 4:05 a.m., weather permitting.

Sue Smrekar, InSight Deputy Principal Investigator joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about what NASA is hoping to learn from this mission and why they are launching the rocket from California.

For more information on Saturday’s launch, head to their website.



