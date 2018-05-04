Three-car crash slows traffic in Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Three-car crash slows traffic in Chula Vista

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A three-car collision slowed down the morning commute on a busy Chula Vista street Friday.

It happened just before 7 a.m. at Telegraph Canyon Road and Apache Drive.

According to police, the driver made an illegal U-turn with two children in the car.

He collided with a Camaro, driven by a 15-year-old. A woman in a third car was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The teenage driver was ticketed for driving without a license.

No word yet if the driver, who authorities say is it fault, will be cited.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.