Three-car crash slows traffic in Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A three-car collision slowed down the morning commute on a busy Chula Vista street Friday.



It happened just before 7 a.m. at Telegraph Canyon Road and Apache Drive.



According to police, the driver made an illegal U-turn with two children in the car.



He collided with a Camaro, driven by a 15-year-old. A woman in a third car was taken to the hospital for evaluation.



The teenage driver was ticketed for driving without a license.



No word yet if the driver, who authorities say is it fault, will be cited.