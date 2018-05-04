Getting Cholofit with Frankie Quinones

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Do you ever have trouble finding the motivation to workout?

What if you could workout cholo style?

Frankie Quinones and his alter-ego, “Creeper”, joined Morning Extra to talk about his comedy shows and to show what Cholofit workout really is.

Can't get enough Frankie? He will be live at the American Comedy Company Friday and Saturday. For tickets click here.

Creeper even got Heather in the Cholofit mood with her socks and pantuflas