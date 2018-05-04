SDPD Motor Officer hit during traffic stop on SR-905 highway

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A San Diego Police Department Motor Officer was injured after being hit on a South Bay highway.

The accident happened around 9:45 a.m. on the SR-905 West between the I-805 freeway and Picador Blvd.

According to a report, the incident happened when the officer pulled over a Nissan Xterra and while he was talking to the driver, a white Ford F-150 truck hit the left side of the SDPD motorcycle and the Xterra, which in turn hit the officer. The officer was thrown over the guard-rail and several feet down the embankment.

Realizing what had happened, the uninjured 37-year-old Imperial Beach man behind the wheel of the SUV jumped out and hurried down into the ravine to aid the officer, who was conscious and radioing for help, Sanchez said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup, who also was unhurt, pulled over about 100 yards down the roadway and awaited the arrival of authorities, according to the CHP.

The officer was able to radio for help and remained in the embankment until medical personnel arrived.

Medics took the 11-year San Diego Police Department patrolman, whose name has not been released, to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest for treatment of cuts, scrapes, bruises and complaints of pain in his chest and legs.

The driver of the F-150, 47-year-old Rigoberto Lopez of San Diego, was questioned and released, he said.



CHP's investigation of the accident was ongoing, but investigators said intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the wreck.

Visit the News 8 Traffic page for updates on traffic conditions around the area.



#BREAKING #CHOPPER8 SDPD motorcycle cop injured after being hit in Otay Mesa. Live report tops @CBS8 at 11am. pic.twitter.com/DxTbWvrSAx — Barbara Richards (@sdbrichards) May 4, 2018

Motorcycle officer injured on 905 West. Gathering details now. Live report at 11 @CBS8 @News8 pic.twitter.com/LIHaKJup7m — Shannon Handy (@ShannonNews8) May 4, 2018