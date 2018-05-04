Padres begin series against Dodgers in Mexico

MEXICO (AP) - Major League Baseball returns to Mexico in the regular season for the first time in nearly two decades when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego play a three-game series in Monterrey. It’ll be a matchup of promising rookies when Joey Lucchesi starts for the Padres against Walker Buehler at Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey.
The previous visit was opening day in 1999 when Mexican native Vinny Castilla helped Colorado top the Padres. The first trip was in 1996, with Mexican star Fernando Valenzuela leading San Diego over the Mets to begin a three-game series.
The #Padres clubhouse in Monterrey is looking sharp ?????? #VamosPadres pic.twitter.com/Lxap5dY9e1— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 4, 2018
#FriarFriday fun at the #MexicoSeries Fanfest in Monterrey! ???? pic.twitter.com/3M2UkstU11— San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 4, 2018
The #Dodgers open up a three-game set in Monterrey tonight with @buehlersdayoff on the mound. https://t.co/6t8Qev0ny1#LosDodgers | #MexicoSeries pic.twitter.com/tnoZ7ZtVMA— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 4, 2018
