Sneak peek: Disney on Ice Presents Frozen

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego Spring is going to be a little chilly as you discover the full story of Disney's Frozen like never before at Disney On Ice presents Frozen.

It's returning to San Diego this Spring from May 3 - 6 at the Valley View Casino Center.

Dazzling ice skating, special effects and unforgettable music will magically transport you to wintry Arendelle.

Be a part of Anna's fearless adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers have trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek of some of the performances before the cast takes to the ice tonight!

Facebook Video: Ever wonder how the Disney On Ice cast warms up? Our Ashley Jacobs gives you a sneak peek!