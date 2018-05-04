20th Annual In The Company of Women Fundraiser

LA JOLLA (NEWS 8) - Hundreds of people came together in La Jolla Friday to celebrate extraordinary women in the San Diego community.

It was the YWCA’s 20th Annual In the Company of Women Benefit Luncheon.

The event brings together women in leaderships roles from across San Diego to celebrate their achievements and talents.

The goal is to shine a light on women's leadership and the welfare of women and girls while raising money to benefit victims of domestic violence.

News 8’s Barbara-Lee had the honor of being master of ceremonies Friday.

Organizers said she was chosen because she exemplifies the spirit of the event.