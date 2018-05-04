Swaggy Z is cutting loose with 'Tha Barber' to the stars - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Swaggy Z is cutting loose with 'Tha Barber' to the stars

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – His clients include A-listers like DJ Khaled and Snoop Dog, and now the international award winning barber to the stars is setting up shop in "Funner, California."

In Friday’s Zevely Zone video report, Jeff visited Harrah’s Resort SoCal to meet JC Tha Barber.

From Harrah's website:

JC is the mastermind behind the styles of superstars like Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, John Boyega and more as well as athletes of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers of the NBA. He has been featured on television shows such as WAGS, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Khloe’s Revenge Body and is the executive producer and talent for his very own reality televisions show, “JC Tha Barber”. His cuts and styles have also made their way onto magazine covers such as Esquire and other publications worldwide.

JC will be at The Spa at Harrah’s on Saturday if you would like to get a haircut, hot shave and maybe a facial.

He will return in June for more appointments.

To make yours, visit: The Spa at Harrah's.

