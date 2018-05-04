Swaggy Z is cutting loose with 'Tha Barber' to the stars

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – His clients include A-listers like DJ Khaled and Snoop Dog, and now the international award winning barber to the stars is setting up shop in "Funner, California."

In Friday’s Zevely Zone video report, Jeff visited Harrah’s Resort SoCal to meet JC Tha Barber.

From Harrah's website:

JC is the mastermind behind the styles of superstars like Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, John Boyega and more as well as athletes of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers of the NBA. He has been featured on television shows such as WAGS, Keeping Up with the Kardashians and Khloe’s Revenge Body and is the executive producer and talent for his very own reality televisions show, “JC Tha Barber”. His cuts and styles have also made their way onto magazine covers such as Esquire and other publications worldwide.

JC will be at The Spa at Harrah’s on Saturday if you would like to get a haircut, hot shave and maybe a facial.

He will return in June for more appointments.

To make yours, visit: The Spa at Harrah's.

ZZ marks the Zevely Zone spot. He cuts Snoop Dogg’s hair, so it was my honor to be signed by JC ThaBarber. Great guy. Great cut. Go check him out @HarrahsSoCal @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @Jc_thaBarber #jcthabarber #ZevelyZone pic.twitter.com/Y5uLGTvRMr — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) May 5, 2018

With clients like DJ Khaled, French Montana and Snoop Dogg... JC ThaBarber is the A-list barber to the stars. Tonight I am at Harrah’s Resort So Cal for a “new look” haircut. The Zevely Zone at 5:40 pm @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @Jc_thaBarber @HarrahsSoCal #jcthabarber #DjKhaled pic.twitter.com/og1FvKD83P — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) May 4, 2018