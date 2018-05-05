Pedestrian hit & killed by train in Sorrento Valley - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian hit & killed by train in Sorrento Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An Amtrak Pacific Surfliner train struck and killed a pedestrian near the Sorrento Valley station Saturday, causing lengthy service delays.

The incident was reported at 3:35 p.m., said Lt. Chris Davis, of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies weren't able to provide any identifying information on the person who was killed.

Amtrak tweeted that tracks were closed between Old Town San Diego and Solana Beach and trains 785 and 583 were expected to be "severely delayed."

The North County Transit District, which operates Coaster trains, said in a series of tweets around 4:40 p.m. that tracks had been reopened but two trains, one northbound and one southbound, were running about an hour behind schedule.

