Scripps Ranch firefighters hold wildfire community preparedness day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Firefighters opened their trucks and station doors to the Scripps Ranch neighborhood to talk fire safety.

The station is responsible for 11 square miles, including areas devastated by the cedar and witch creek fires.

Since those devastating fires, many new families have moved to the neighborhood and took wildfire community preparedness day as a chance to get a safety plan in place.

Besides using the day to teach things about wildfires, the firefighters also use this day to foster their connection with the community, both big and small.

They have a soft spot for teaching the area's youngest residents and possibly future cadets.