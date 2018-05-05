Shots fired in La Mesa have residents on edge

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Just before 3 Saturday afternoon La Mesa police responded to Highwood Park after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots ring out.

Officers quickly taped off several blocks in the area surrounding the park and La Mesa Arts Academy as they checked for victims, interviewed witnesses and collected evidence.

Police found no victims, but witnesses did see several suspects fleeing the area moments after the shots rang out.

A little while later, officers detained three juveniles in the area where the suspects are believed to have ran to behind the school.

Firefighters responded after police say one of the suspects started vomiting.

The juvenile’s involvement remains under investigation.