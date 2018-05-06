Neo-Nazi candidate kicked out of California GOP convention in Sa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Neo-Nazi candidate kicked out of California GOP convention in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An anti-Semitic Senate candidate who praised Adolf Hitler has been kicked out of the California Republican Party's convention in San Diego.

State GOP spokesman Matt Fleming says Patrick Little was ejected from the gathering Saturday.

Little is running against Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who's seeking a fifth full term. He made headlines when a recent poll put him in second place with 18 percent of the vote.

Little's campaign website advocates for "limiting representation of Jews in the government."

Fleming says Little has never been an active member of the party. Fleming says the GOP condemns "anti-Semitism and any other form of religious bigotry."

