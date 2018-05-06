Unprocessed marijuana found during garage fire In Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY (CNS) - Firefighters arriving at a garage fire in Spring Valley discovered marijuana, an apparent "oil honey" cooker and a man with burns on about 30 percent his body.
"No arrests have been made, and the case is still under investigation," said Lt. Tom Seiver of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
Deputies from the sheriff's Rancho San Diego station were called out at 10:11 p.m. Saturday to the 900 block of Maria Avenue, to assist firefighters with a garage fire.
They found a man with burns to approximately 30 percent of his body, Seiver said. Paramedics him to UCSD Medical Center, where his condition was not immediately known.
"Once the fire was extinguished, large canisters of butane gas were located, as well as pounds of unprocessed marijuana," he said. "There was a closed loop pressure system in the garage, which is believed to have been used to process the marijuana into concentrated cannabis oil or `oil honey.' "
