Homicide Investigation: 3 people killed in separate San Diego shootings

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - San Diego police are searching for a killer, possibly two, following deadly shootings that took place in Logan Heights and the Mountain View area Sunday.

A 29-year-old man was shot to death in the Logan Heights area of San Diego, authorities said Monday.



The shooting was reported at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 28th and Sampson streets, San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree said.



The victim was shot in the upper body, Dupree said.



"Paramedics arrived just as officers arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Mercy hospital," he said. "Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital."



The man's name was not released, pending notification of relatives, Dupree said.

Earlier on Sunday, two men in their 30s were fatally shot in an apparent walk-up attack at a San Diego park, according to police.



Police responded to a report of gunfire at about 1:30 p.m. at Mountain View Park, San Diego police Officer Dino Delimitros said. The park is near the intersection of Ocean View Boulevard and 40th Street in the Mountain View neighborhood.



Responding officers discovered two men, 33 and 37 years old, with gunshot wounds to their chests, San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree said. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where they later died. The names of the two men were withheld, pending notification of next of kin.



Detectives said the victims were standing in the 500 block of South 40th St., when the attacker, described as a male wearing dark clothing, walked up to the two men and started shooting, Dupree said.



No other suspect information was immediately available.



Anyone with information on these homicides was asked to call the homicide unit at (619) 531-2293. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.