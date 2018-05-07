The USS Theodore Roosevelt and Bunker Hill return to San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Two American aircraft carriers warships returned to San Diego Monday following separate seven-month deployments. Roughly 5,000 Navy sailors and Marines arrived aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt at Naval Air Station Island.
The ship transited more than 56,000 miles, and made five port calls in four different countries, to include the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Republic of Singapore, and the Republic of the Philippines, as well as port calls in Hawaii and Guam.
AM 760's Mark Larson spoke with the captain of the USS Theodore Roosevelt, while the ship was en route to San Diego.
Larson's interview with Captain Carlos Sardiello took place as the ship was approaching the Coronado Bay. During the more than six minute interview, Larson asked how fast the time goes during deployment. Sardiello said the time went quickly and they were busy each and every day, noting that one of the more challenging times included the sustained pace of combat operations they were supporting. Sailors would start their day before sunrise and work late into the night, six days a week.
Led by Rear Adm. Steve Koehler, commander, Carrier Strike Group 9, Theodore Roosevelt's crew performed at a high level.
"Over the past seven months, the 6,000 Sailors and Marines of the TR Carrier Strike Group have performed superbly in every mission and in every task that was asked of them," said Koehler. "This team has embraced a culture of excellence that comes directly from their routine professional approach to everything they do. They continue to exceed expectations and set a phenomenal standard for all to emulate. I could not be more proud of them or more honored to serve with them, and it's great to be home with the family and friends that enabled them to serve so well."
Roosevelt Sailors and Marines demonstrated more than just mission accomplishment on their deployment. They also gave back to the countries they visited to enhance cooperation and cultural understanding. A total of 383 Sailors and Marines contributed more than 1,200 hours during 19 community service projects.
The USS Bunker Hill returned to the Naval Base San Diego early Monday morning from a deployment to the Sea of Japan.
[Chopper 8 Footage: USS Bunker Hill returns to Naval Base San Diego Monday, May 7, 2018.]
