SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It's an epic event featuring delicious dishes inspired by favorite reads!

With the goal to improve literacy across San Diego County, The San Diego Council on Literacy’s (SDCOL) ninth annual “Eat. Drink. Read. A Culinary Event for Literacy” will elevate taste buds with savory and sweet bites from more than 20 of the city’s finest chefs.

Guests will embark on a culinary journey with imaginative dishes inspired by the chefs’ favorite books and literary characters. San Diego brewers, distillers and winemakers will also bring their libations to the event, which will feature live music and a chef battle.

More than 520,000 adults in San Diego have difficulty reading – and most of them are native English speakers. Many of these adults are parents, and their children are adversely affected by their parents’ low-level literacy skills.

This epicurean event will be held at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in Balboa Park on Thursday, May 17, 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Click here for ticket information.