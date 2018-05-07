Martial arts classes are a kickin' gift for mom - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Martial arts classes are a kickin' gift for mom

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local martial arts studio and kickboxing gym is offering free workout classes for moms all month long.

KickForce Martial Arts owner Carlos Aguilar tells News 8’s Ashley Jacobs that these types of exercises are great for women because they build muscle, confidence and teach self-defense techniques.

Ashley drops into a morning class to see why moms are signing up.

