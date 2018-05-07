Actor Keegan Allen showcases Hollywood through his lens - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Actor Keegan Allen showcases Hollywood through his lens

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Keegan Allen is most recognizable from his role on the hit show "Pretty Little Liars."

While the actor and singer isn't afraid of being in front of the camera, he is also passionate about being behind the lens.

Keegan visited Morning Extra to talk about his brand new photography book titled "Hollywood: Photos and Stories from Foreverland."

