SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The La Jolla Beach & Tennis Club is hosting the United States Tennis Association’s (USTA) National Women’s Senior Hard Court Tennis Championships.

The best players from all over the country, ages 50 to 90+ will compete for gold balls, which are awarded to national champions, making for an amazing week of tennis for players and spectators alike.

Events in this tournament will include singles and doubles in the 50, 60, 70, 80 and 90 and over age divisions.

The event runs from May 7 through May 13.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs takes you to the court and gets the secret to looking and feeling young at any age.

