MS golf event honors former Charger Dan Fouts

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Hall of Fame quarterback and current color commentator for NFL games on CBS Sports, Dan Fouts was honored as the 24th annual MS Golf Invitational on Monday.

Before the tournament teed off, Dan stopped by Morning Extra to talk about his days with the San Diego Chargers and his connection to the golf event being held in La Jolla.

