Early voting begins for June 5 election

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - Early voting began Monday for the June 5 primary election, with the ballot including everything from the governor's race to a variety of local, state and federal posts.

Interested voters can cast their ballots at the County Registrar of Voters office at 5600 Overland Ave.

San Diegans will cast ballots for four City Council seats. San Diego County, meanwhile, has two supervisor seats up for grabs, while voters will also choose a sheriff, treasurer, assessor and district attorney.

The ballot also includes state Legislature posts as well as contests for the House of Representatives and Senate. An array of challengers are vying for the chance to replace termed-out Gov. Jerry Brown, with the race likely heading to a runoff on Nov. 8.

Voters can also skip the Registrar's office in favor of mail-in ballots. More than 1 million vote-by-mail ballots were sent out Monday, according to the county.

"If you know how you want to vote, grab that mail ballot when you get it, mark your choices and send it back in right away," Registrar Michael Vu said. "The sooner we get the ballot back, the sooner we can start processing it."

May 21 marks the last day to register to vote, and May 29 is the deadline to apply to vote by mail. To check your voter registration status or make changes, visit sdvote.com.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by June 5 for acceptance.