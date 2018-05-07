Former President Obama in San Diego for keynote speech

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Convention-goers in downtown San Diego heard from former President Barack Obama on Monday.
Mr. Obama was the keynote speaker at the Association for Talent Development conference.
"It was truly inspiring. Very inspiring," said one attendee. "I didn't expect anything less."
The former president spoke for more than an hour during a relaxed conversation.
"It was almost like he was on "David Letterman" because he was on a coach and he was being interviewed," said another attendee of the conference. "I thought he'd be behind a podium like we're used to seeing him. It was nice to see him relaxed and looking stress free."
Obama began by discussing education and the importance of investing in people.
"No single one of us can solve every problem," he said. "If we can have sense of humor and be forgiving about our foibles and our flaws and knowing that none of us are perfect, but we all have a responsibility to make the world a better place."
He also called on state and federal governments to invest in colleges and universities and discussed some of the stressful times of his administration.
The goal was to help the talent development professionals in the audience support their employees.
Obama also left the crowd with inspiration words to help in their business.
"As I tell my daughters, if you're kind and useful then you're probably going to be pretty good in life," said Obama. "If all of us are doing our part in that way, then we'll figure it out and we'll be okay."
Words to live by #ATD2018. It was a true honor to listen to @BarackObama today. #thankyou44 #stillmypresident pic.twitter.com/D3B2DDSEoV— Bri Perkins (@briperkins) May 7, 2018
Obama dropping gems at the ATD INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE....train people to tap into their best lives.. #ATD2018 pic.twitter.com/BLfcctY1CV— Daniel Morales (@DanielDway83) May 7, 2018
