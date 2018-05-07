San Diego bird-lovers ask public to leave 'mystery' flamingo alone

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A pink flamingo has taken up residence in the South Bay and people are flocking to the region to catch a glimpse of the rare sight.

But some bird-lovers are growing concerned about the flamingo's safety.

The wading bird was first spotted Tuesday, February 13 and though the flamingo has a tag, no one knows where it came from. The San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld and the Living Coast Discovery Center all report that the bird doesn't belong to them.

