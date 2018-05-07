San Diego bird-lovers ask public to leave 'mystery' flamingo alo - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego bird-lovers ask public to leave 'mystery' flamingo alone

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A pink flamingo has taken up residence in the South Bay and people are flocking to the region to catch a glimpse of the rare sight.

But some bird-lovers are growing concerned about the flamingo's safety.

The wading bird was first spotted Tuesday, February 13 and though the flamingo has a tag, no one knows where it came from. The San Diego Zoo, SeaWorld and the Living Coast Discovery Center all report that the bird doesn't belong to them.

News 8's Shawn Styles reports from Coronado with what's being done to keep the tropical bird safe.

