New Skateboard: Thanks to News 8 viewers, a young man is on a roll

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Skateboards can be a dream come true for a child, but for one 14-year-old amputee, those wheels are a way to get around town.

In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Sorrento Valley to Sector Nine with a special birthday follow up for Josiah.

Sector Nine said Josiah is welcome to return for a tour anytime and maybe someday, they’ll put his creative talents to work.

We did it! News 8 viewers and Sector 9 team up to deliver a dream birthday wish for Josiah. The follow up we were all hoping for at 5:40 pm on Channel 8 @CBS8 @thecwsandiego @Sector9 pic.twitter.com/DzCy7eZVpr — Jeff Zevely (@JeffNews8) May 7, 2018

RELATED

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.