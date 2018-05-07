New Skateboard: Thanks to News 8 viewers, a young man is on a ro - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

New Skateboard: Thanks to News 8 viewers, a young man is on a roll

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Skateboards can be a dream come true for a child, but for one 14-year-old amputee, those wheels are a way to get around town.

In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Sorrento Valley to Sector Nine with a special birthday follow up for Josiah.

Sector Nine said Josiah is welcome to return for a tour anytime and maybe someday, they’ll put his creative talents to work.

RELATED

Some of the footage in this video story was shot using a GoPro camera.  

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.