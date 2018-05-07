Pit bull attacks, seriously injures baby in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A month-old infant suffered severe injuries Monday in a dog attack in Logan Heights, authorities reported.



The baby was bitten by a family friend's pit bull at a home in the 2200 block of Irving Avenue about 2:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.



Medics took the infant to Rady Children's Hospital. Due to the victim's age, the injuries were considered serious, SDPD Lt. Christian Sharp told reporters.



Personnel with the county Department of Animal Services impounded the dog, a non-neutered male believed to be about 20 months old. Its owner directed the agency to euthanize the pet, whose remains will then be tested for rabies, DAS spokesman Dan DeSousa said.