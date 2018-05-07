Grape Day Park: Homeless take over park, park lovers take it back

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The homeless crisis used to be on full display at Escondido's Grape Day Park, but an aggressive approach by the city is working to give resident's their park back.

After years of struggling to deal with a homeless problem in the park, Escondido Mayor Sam Abed said the city decided to change tactics.

According to Abed, the changes did not include changing any rules, but rather the way they enforce them with park rangers actively citing people for code violations.

"We are using the tough live approach to make sure this problem is managed. They cannot make a camp in our park. They cannot make drugs, drink alcohol. So we have had a very strict enforcement approach at the same time we have helped people who need our help," he said.

The City of Escondido teamed up with local interfaith leaders to get those that want help the services they need.

City leaders said they have not solved the problem, but there is not denying they have made significant progress.