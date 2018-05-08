National Signing Day: Helix High students reveal their college choices

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – A special night for dozens of students at Helix Charter High School in La Mesa.

After years of hard work and dedication, on Monday night students selected the colleges they will be attending in the fall.

For some students, besides being the biggest decision of their lives, it will be the first time anyone in their family will go to college.

“I’m truly overwhelmed with the parents, the students and the staff. Everything that has happened is exciting. Going to college is a life changer,” said Mohamed Mohamed.

Mohamed will be attending UC Berkeley in the fall and will study mechanical engineering. His family left Kenya when he was just a baby.

“When I was two-months-old, they were looking for a better future for me,” he said.

Nearly 300 students at Helix Charter High School have officially committed to a four year university.

For some students like Moa Smith, college is a new opportunity for their family.

“I'm an only child and first generation to go to college and my parents are super excited and they're my biggest cheerleaders and super excited to see my success,” she said.

Smith will attend UC Davis, but that will most likely not be her last stop.

“I actually want to go to law school and eventually join the FBI. I have a lot more years of education ahead of me but I'm looking forward to it and excited to start that journey,” she said.

While 300 students have committed, more than 400 have been accepted to colleges and universities.