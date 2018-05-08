Celebrating San Diego's Teachers of the Year

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Some of the most important, yet under recognized people in our children’s lives are their teachers.

Not only are they teachers, but they are caretakers, role models, even superheroes!

As a part of teacher appreciation week, 3 special teachers are being recognized by San Diego Unified School District as Teachers of the Year.

Georgeanne Gedney, Linda Vista Elementary School, Early Childhood Special Education

Lynsey Littlefield, Mission Bay High School, Special Education, Grade 9 English, ASB Advisor

Sara Dickman, Creative Performing Media Arts Middle School, Dance 6-8

The Teacher of the Year celebraton will take place May 8th from 4:30 pm – 5 pm at De Portola Middle School in Tierrasanta.

All three teachers joined Morning Extra to talk about what being Teacher of the Year means to them.



