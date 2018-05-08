Going Herbal: Natural Alternatives for Anxiety, Stress & Depression

Did you know that stress and worry can sometimes be the result of unnecessary use of antidepressants? Pharmacist David Foreman explains that to reverse this vicious cycle, there are several herbal solutions (think your kitchen pantry, not medical marijuana) that can help to avoid the not-so-fun and potentially addictive side effects from prescription drugs.
Foreman, a.k.a. The Herbal Pharmacist, was a pharmacist for 15 years before switching direction and heading down a more natural path. Foreman shifted from traditional pharmacist to herbal pharmacist because he realized the vital role natural medicine plays in all health outcomes, and his main focus is to use to educate on the benefits of herbs, vitamins, healthy lifestyle choices and the role they play in health.
Herbal medicine has been around for thousands of years and humans have been using spices on their foods as far back as 50,000 B.C. Whether you’re suffering from a lifelong illness of stress and anxiety or simply going through a stressful period in your life, natural herbs can help, according to Foreman who adds that the medicinal properties of herbs, as well as their lack of serious side effects, have made them a good alternative to conventional drugs.
Find out more about going herbal and herbal alternatives right here!
San Diego firefighters have had their hands full this week when it comes to fires that investigators think are started by homeless people.
Dozens demonstrated on the Del Mar corner of Jimmy Durante Blvd. and Via de la Valle saying gun shows should not be held at the the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
A fire at an apartment in downtown Chula Vista sent two children to a hospital early Saturday morning.
Mesa College will award the first bachelor's degrees in its history during a commencement ceremony today, the college announced.
Sharp Hospital on Friday recognized those who have overcome major medical setbacks to become leaders in the community during the 28th Annual Victories of Spirit celebration.
The goal of the Buy Nothing Project is that nothing goes to waste. From leftover food to cleaning out your closet, someone's trash can become someone else's treasure using a Facebook page.
A San Diego County sheriff's deputy was arrested Friday on suspicion of groping a teenage girl at a Vista fast-food restaurant.
News 8 on Friday spoke with San Diego high school students about what it is like to live in an age where school shootings are all too common.