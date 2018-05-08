Man fatally shot in Logan Heights neighborhood identified

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was shot to death in the Logan Heights area of San Diego.

Matthew Hargraves, 29, was shot in the upper body, police said.

The shooting was reported at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the area of 28th and Sampson streets, San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree said.



"Paramedics arrived just as officers arrived at the scene and transported the victim to Mercy hospital,'' he said. "Unfortunately, the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.''

Earlier on Sunday, two men died at a hospital after they were gunned down near Mountain View Park.

Police said they are investigating potential connections between the two deadly shootings on Sunday and an East Village shooting spree that happened Monday night, but as of Tuesday morning said they did not know of any links between the recent incidents.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

RELATED COVERAGE