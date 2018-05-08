Tools for working parents to stay connected - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Tools for working parents to stay connected

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Mother’s Day is coming up this weekend and a new study says that 79% of working moms struggle to find the right balance between time at work and time with their kids.

Facebook just released a new app to help working moms stay connected to their children.

Messenger Kids, can help connect the family whether you’re traveling or just on different schedules.

Antigone Davis, Facebook’s Global Head of Security, joined Morning Extra to talk about the Ins & Outs of Messenger Kids

