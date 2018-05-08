Foodies 4 Foster Kids to benefit Promises2Kids - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Foodies 4 Foster Kids to benefit Promises2Kids

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Did you know that there are 3,000 foster kids in the San Diego area alone? On average a foster child will move 5 times before age 18 making it very easy for them to slip through the cracks of anonymity.

Promises2Kids is teaming up with local restaurants for National Foster Kids month to make sure that no child is left without somewhere to turn to in times of need.

Some of the participating restaurants include:

264 Fresco - Carlsbad 

  • 100% of proceeds from the purchase of any pizza

Barbarella - La Jolla Shores - *Memorial Day and Mother’s Day excluded.

  • 100% of proceeds from the purchase of Pancakes “Limone”
  • 50% of proceeds from the purchase of Mimosa Flights

Bunz - Mission Valley

  • 100% of proceeds from the purchase of Nachos

Cafe 222 - Marina District Downtown San Diego

100% of proceeds from the purchase of the following items from the Children’s Menu:

  • Short Stack
  • Strawberry Shortcake Short Stack
  • French Toast
  • One Egg Breakfast
  • Big Eaters Breakfast

Crack Shack - Little Italy/Downtown & Encinitas

  • 100% of proceeds from the purchase of a Bird’s Nest Sandwich

Cupcakes a la Yola - Poway & Mission Valley

  • 80% of proceeds from the purchase of mini cupcakes

Duck Dive - Pacific Beach

$1 from the purchase of the following items:

  • Chef Bill's Famous Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
  • Every Stella Artois beer
  • Every Verdita Margarita

Encontro North Park

100% of proceeds from the purchase of Baron’s Mini Corn Dogs
 
JoJo’s Creamery - Encinitas

100% of proceeds from the purchase of the following items:

  • Regular Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
  • T-shirts

Pacifica Del Mar

  • $1 from the purchase of every Sugar-Spiced Salmon

Terra American Bistro

  • 100% of proceeds from the purchase of Thai Chicken Lettuce Cups

Village North

  • 100% of proceeds from the purchase of Fried Sweet Taro

In addition to the restaurants, Jimbo's has been a proud supporter of Promises2Kids and National Foster Care Month for five consecutive years

Want to get involved? You can become a volunteer and assemble care packages, assist with community drives and fundraisers, help out at monthly Camp Connect activities, become a Camp Counselor or become a Guardian Scholars Mentor. You can also help a foster child by making a gift to Promises2Kids.
To learn more, click here.

Morning Extra was joined by Vivianne Villanueva Dhupa, Board Member for Promises2Kids, Tiffani Hamilton, Guardian Scholar and a few of the restaurants that are participating in this month’s fundraiser.
 

