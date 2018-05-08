Local snowboarder thankful to be alive after being buried by avalanche

Low clouds and fog clear by mid morning Wednesday along the coast, making way for warm, sunny skies.
Local schools are taking action countywide to combat threats and shootings. A new school safety protocol aims to stop violence before it breaks out.
Detectives on Tuesday continued investigating a shooting spree near Petco Park that wounded five people.
If you look out toward the ocean at night, you may be able to catch a glimpse of a rare natural phenomenon.
Best known for smiles on their airplanes and stewardesses in hot pants, PSA graced California's skies for nearly four decades. In Tuesday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's in Rancho Bernardo where the past and present are being honored in a calendar.
Ralph's is rolling out new technology that could change the way you shop for groceries. It's called "Scan, Bag, Go" and like the name suggests, it lets shoppers scan and bag their own items while they shop, instead of at the register. News 8's Shawn Styles demonstrates how it works.
A Castle Park High School senior could be spending his graduation day behind bars. 18-year-old Phillip Junior Webb is accused of recruiting his fellow classmates to smuggle drugs across the U.S.-Mexico border.
Some residents of a Rancho San Diego neighborhood were left with their garage doors left wide open and no way to shut them this weekend.
May is National Better Speech and Hearing Month dedicated to recognizing the effects of hearing loss and speech disorders on individual wellness. The nurse practitioners at CVS Minute Clinic say if a problem is identified, treatment can improve your quality of life.
Continuing an administration crackdown on illegal immigration, Attorney General Jeff Sessions warned during a visit to the San Diego border area Monday that people who sneak into the country will be federally prosecuted, and if they bring children with them, those children will be taken away.