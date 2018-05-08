Local snowboarder thankful to be alive after being buried by avalanche

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A local Olympic snowboarder who was buried by an avalanche is back home in Carlsbad.

Brock Crouch and his family are happy to be home after spending nearly a week in a Canadian hospital.

The accident happened a few weeks ago on April 22 in the Whistler back country.

Crouch, a professional surfer and snowboarder with Olympic aspirations was in Canada with a group of other athletes shooting a video when Crouch says he heard what sounded like thunder.

Before he knew what was happening, an avalanche took him over a steep cliff where he was buried in the snow for an agonizing five minutes.

During the ordeal, Crouch broke his back, lost his front teeth and ruptured his pancreas.

Doctors have told him that he needs some rest for the next several months, but he will be back to 100% well ahead of the next Olympics!

