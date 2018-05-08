Head to toe prom style for less than 50 bucks - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Head to toe prom style for less than 50 bucks

Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Tough to believe the average family can spend up to $1,000 on Prom season.

But, add in the dresses, shoes, accessories, flowers, transportation and you can see how it all leaves parents' pockets empty.

El Cajon store Runway Shoes & Accessories aims to make fashion affordable to everyone with rings as low as $1.50 and shoes for just $10.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you there to see how to get a head to toe look for under $50

