Victims in Mountain View double homicide identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the names Tuesday of two men who were killed last weekend in a seemingly unprovoked shooting at Mountain View Park.



Police responding to a report of gunfire in the area of 40th Street and Ocean View Boulevard found Robert Brown, 37, and 33-year old Tony Jackson suffering from gunshot wounds to their chests about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree.



Investigators determined that Brown and Jackson were standing in front of a recreation center at the park when a man dressed in dark clothing walked up and shot them for unknown reasons, the lieutenant said.



Medics took the victims to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where they were pronounced dead.



Police have released no detailed description of the killer.

