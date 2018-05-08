Former California Governor George Deukmejian dies at 89

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Former California Gov. George Deukmejian, who served two terms as the state's chief executive in the 1980s, died Tuesday at his home in Long Beach at age 89.



Deukmejian's family confirmed his death in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.



A former member of the state Assembly and an ex-California attorney general, the Republican Deukmejian was the first person of Armenian descent to serve as a governor.



He was elected to the Assembly in 1962, then to the state Senate four years later. He became California attorney general in 1979 and served in that role until he was elected governor in 1983.



A native of New York, Deukmejian parents came to the United States to escape the Armenian genocide. He earned his law degree from St. John's University, and he served as an attorney during a three-year stint in the U.S. Army.

In this May 20, 1987 file photo Democratic presidential, Michael Dukakis, the Massachusetts governor, left, and Republican California Governor George Deukmejian, chat at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Walt Zeboski, File)

He moved to California in 1955 after leaving the Army, and he set up a law practice in Long Beach. He eventually decided to run for public office, fueled by a passion for law enforcement and public safety. As governor, he championed prison construction and oversaw a tripling of the state's prison population.



Despite the increase in prison spending, he was credited with dramatically slashing the state's budget deficit



His often no-nonsense demeanor earned him the nickname "Iron Duke."



"I used my veto powers more than 4,000 times as governor," Deukmejian told the Long Beach Press-Telegram in 2011. "The Democrats dominated the Legislature, and I'd constantly use the line-item veto on spending and taxes. I'd also use the veto on bills I didn't like. Not one of my vetoes were ever overturned."



Deukmejian married his wife in 1957, and they had two daughters, Leslie and Andrea, and a son, George.

In this March 1, 1990 file photo, President George H. Bush receives a round of applause from California Governor George Deukmejian and his wife, Gloria, as Bush was introduced before the California Chamber of Commerce centennial dinner in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File)

In the 2011 interview with the Press-Telegram, he pointed to his overhauling of the state Supreme Court has a hallmark of his governorship, while also improving the state's business climate.

"I think we were very business friendly," he said. "I also was the person that brought back the death penalty in California when I was a senator, but unfortunately, the courts have pretty well hamstrung that with one decision after another against it."



Gov. Jerry Brown, who preceded Deukmejian as governor, said Deukmejian "was a popular governor and made friends across the political aisle. Anne and I join all Californians in expressing our deepest condolences to his family and friends."



Former Gov. Gray Davis said in a statement posted on Twitter that he was "tremendously sad" at Deukmejian's death, saying he served the state with honor and distinction, "including signing legislation prohibiting California pensions from investing in apartheid South Africa. George's leadership moved the arch of history (and) changed the world."



Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia also hailed the longtime resident of his city, saying, "The entire Long Beach community is mourning the loss of Gov. George Deukmejian. The governor was a longtime Long Beach resident and began his career as a local attorney. He has supported Long Beach his whole life. Our prayers and thoughts are with Gloria and his family."