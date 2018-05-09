WWII vets team up with local high school students for Soaring Valor trip

The Metropolitan Transit System (MTS) Board of Directors on Thursday unanimously approved the purchase of six 40-foot electric buses from New Flyer and options to purchase nine depot chargers.
California National Guard troops have started training with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to be camera operators, radio dispatchers, intelligence analysts and fill other support roles to free up more agents to patrol the Mexican border.
A settlement agreement announced Thursday resolves the Justice Department's investigation into whether the University of California San Diego discriminated against workers when verifying their continued authorization to work.
A Poway man who allegedly holed up in his home along with his ex-girlfriend -- against whom he had a restraining order -- and fired off a gun after a raucous fight between the two prompted a law enforcement response was behind bars Thursday and facing a slate of criminal charges.
Circulate San Diego called Thursday on the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System to develop underused parking lots into affordable housing.
USAA recently teamed with the San Diego Padres and the San Diego USO to help local military kids create special cards for Mother's Day.
Whether it's an at-home treatment or a day of pampering, ‘Mother’s Day’ and ‘Spa day’ are synonymous for making your mother dearest feel her best.
A group of 22 San Diego area World War 2 veterans along with 19 students from Serra High School are getting the trip of a lifetime.
A report released today identifies "areas of success as well as areas for improvement" in regard to San Diego County's response to a hepatitis A outbreak that killed 20 people and infected nearly 600 between 2017 and early this year.