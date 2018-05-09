WWII vets team up with local high school students for Soaring Valor trip

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A group of 22 San Diego area World War 2 veterans along with 19 students from Serra High School are getting the trip of a lifetime.

They are headed to New Orleans to visit the National World War 2 Museum.

Each student will be paired up with a WWII veteran and they will experience the museum together through the eyes of someone who experienced it firsthand.

This trip is being made possible by Gary Sinise's foundation, Soaring Valor Program. This is the 9th trip like this that the foundation has put on.

The National WWII Museum tells the story of the American experience in the war that changed the world. It dives in to why it was fought, how it was won, and what it means today so that future generations will know the price of freedom and be inspired by what they learn.

It was dedicated in 2000 as the National D-day Museum and has been designated by Congress as America's National WWII museum.

In addition to providing information on the war, it celebrates the American spirit, the teamwork, optimism, courage and sacrifices of the men and women who fought on the battlefront and served on the home front.

This gives me chills! World War II veterans getting the proper send off to New Orleans for the trip of a lifetime. Details on @CBS8 at 11am. pic.twitter.com/W34gQKtvjy — Kerri Lane (@KerriNews8) May 9, 2018

Our Tegna sister station, WWLTV, caught the hero's welcome as they all got off the plane in New Orleans.