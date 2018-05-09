Fixing the world’s hunger problems with social entrepreneurship & food activism

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - When you hear the words “hunger” and “obesity” you usually think they are 180 degrees opposite. What if that wasn’t really the case?

In America there are around 49 million hungry American’s but the food that is given to them isn’t always the best for them.

Social enterprise powerhouse, innovator, author, food systems activist, and social entrepreneur, Ellen Gustafson joined News 8 Morning Extra to talk about how we can address the growing problems around food.

Want more information on this subject? Ellen Gustafson will be at Hera Hub Sorrento Valley, Wednesday night from 5:30 to 7:30 to talk about how to get the eco-system of social entrepreneurship to grow in the community.

To register for the event click here.