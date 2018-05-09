Hump Day: Celebrate Mother’s Day At Oasis Camel Dairy

Moms dig camels! She doesn’t want the standard chocolates and flowers this Mother’s Day, she wants to take a selfie with a camel!

She can do just that and more at the Oasis Camel Dairy in Ramona, where they’re all spreading the fur love and getting in plenty of camel cuddling. Open farm days are one of the coolest and most unique activities you can do in San Diego.

Open Farm Days happen once per month, but lucky for your mom and the camel moms, the farm will be celebrating Mother’s Day in full force on both Saturday and Sunday, May 12 and 13 from 1PM-4PM. Treat mom to an animal show, a meet-and-greet with the camel-moms and their calves, and she can even take a camel ride!

Camel mamas provide milk for not only their calves for also it's also formulated into soaps, lotions, and other skincare products. While the farm isn't permitted to serve or sell its own camel milk in any drinkable or edible form, the gift shop does offer gourmet camel milk chocolate that’s imported from Dubai.

To see when the next Open Farm Day is happening, book a private tour, or just get more information, head over to the Oasis Camel Dairy’s website.